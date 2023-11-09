Adaptive Biotechnologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $50.3 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $50.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The life-sciences research company posted revenue of $37.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.3 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.32. A year ago, they were trading at $7.25.

