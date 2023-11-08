Adams Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.3 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $760.6 million in the period.

Adams Resources shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.73, a decline of 20% in the last 12 months.

