Acushnet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $57.3…

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $57.3 million.

The Fairhaven, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The golf products maker posted revenue of $593.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $571 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOLF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.