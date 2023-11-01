ACRES Commercial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $7.7…

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $7.7 million.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 73 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $24 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.7 million.

ACRES Commercial shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.40, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

