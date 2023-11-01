VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
ACRES Commercial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 6:01 PM

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $7.7 million.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 73 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $24 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.7 million.

ACRES Commercial shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.40, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACR

