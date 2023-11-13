Acorda: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (AP) — PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (AP) — Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) on Monday reported a loss of…

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (AP) — PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (AP) — Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) on Monday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pearl River, New York-based company said it had a loss of $7.16.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $27.7 million in the period.

Acorda shares have fallen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.57, a decrease of 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACOR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.