Aclaris: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Monday reported a loss of $29.3 million in its third quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 48 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $9.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 million.

Aclaris shares have declined 66% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 65% in the last 12 months.

