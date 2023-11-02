ACI Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $37.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $363 million in the period.

ACI Worldwide expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion.

ACI Worldwide shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACIW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACIW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.