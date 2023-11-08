AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million…

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

The Hayward, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $117,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 53 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.97.

