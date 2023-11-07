Accuray: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3 million in…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The radiation oncology company posted revenue of $103.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.7 million.

Accuray expects full-year revenue in the range of $460 million to $470 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.73. A year ago, they were trading at $2.09.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARAY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.