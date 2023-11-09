Accelerate Diagnostics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $910,000,…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $910,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to extinguish debt, came to 92 cents per share.

The maker of systems that diagnose drug-resistant infections posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period.

Accelerate Diagnostics shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.90, a decline of 55% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXDX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.