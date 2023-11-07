Accel Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income…

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $10.5 million.

The Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $287.5 million in the period.

Accel Entertainment shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.34, a climb of almost 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACEL

