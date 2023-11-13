Acasti: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) on Monday reported a loss of $3.3 million…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) on Monday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $2.22. A year ago, they were trading at $3.02.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACST

