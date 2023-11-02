Acadia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.2 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $211.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.4 million.

Acadia shares have risen 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.99, a climb of 44% in the last 12 months.

