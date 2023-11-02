Acadia Healthcare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $217.7…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $217.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $2.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The provider of inpatient behavioral health care services posted revenue of $750.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $724.3 million.

Acadia Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.33 to $3.43 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $2.92 billion.

Acadia Healthcare shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $73.24, a decrease of 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACHC

