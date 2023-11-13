Acacia Research: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 6 cents per share.

The technology patent licensor posted revenue of $10.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $3.64. A year ago, they were trading at $4.02.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACTG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.