Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » AC Immune: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AC Immune: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 3, 2023, 8:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

1015 LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Friday reported a loss of $17.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the 1015 Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The company’s shares closed at $2.83. A year ago, they were trading at $2.88.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACIU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACIU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up