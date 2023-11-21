Abercrombie: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter…

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $96.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.83.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $977.5 million.

Abercrombie shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly quadrupled in the last 12 months.

