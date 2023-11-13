Abeona Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Monday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Monday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents.

The company’s shares closed at $4.09. A year ago, they were trading at $4.39.

