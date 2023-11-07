A-Mark: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $18.8 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The precious metals trading company posted revenue of $2.48 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

A-Mark shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $26.35, a drop of roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

