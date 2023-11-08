A.k.a. Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $70.4…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $70.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $6.58. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The portfolio of online fashion brands posted revenue of $140.8 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.7 million.

A.k.a. Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $550 million to $555 million.

A.k.a. Brands shares have dropped 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.67, a decline of 60% in the last 12 months.

