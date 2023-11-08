8×8: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.5 million in…

CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Campbell, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The telecommunications services company posted revenue of $185 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $183.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, 8×8 said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $186 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $732.5 million to $742.5 million.

