8 Best Coupon Sites, Browser Extensions and Apps

All coupon sites are not created equal. Some are clunky and contain endless lists of promo codes that never seem to work. Others, however, can make it fast, easy and convenient to find deals.

To help you save time (and money), here are eight legit coupon sites, browser extensions and apps worth checking out. Each has more than 100,000 positive reviews and a feature that makes it stand out.

1. Ibotta: Best For Earning Cash Back on Individual Products

Ibotta helps you earn cash back on individual products from thousands of popular retailers.

How it works: With the Ibotta website and mobile app, you need to log in before you go shopping. Once logged in, find the retailer you plan to visit, browse the available cashback offers and select the coupons you want to use. Ibotta offers cash back on individual items and total purchase amounts.

When you’ve selected your coupons, shop with the retailer and ensure Ibotta gets a copy of your receipt. If you don’t connect an online retail account, you’ll need to upload a picture of the physical receipt.

With the browser extension, you can also get notifications if a cash back offer is available as you shop online. Once Ibotta adds cash back to your account, you can send it to your bank account or PayPal, or cash it out as a gift card.

“My favorite couponing app is Ibotta, you get cash back for items you buy every day. Pairing those with deals at the stores maximizes your money back,” says Leanne Baum, an extreme couponer who posts about deals on TikTok. Source

Ibotta reviews:

— 4.8 average star rating after 1.7 million reviews in the App Store.

— 4.5 average star rating after 663K reviews in the Google Play Store.

2. Fetch: Best for Effortlessly Earning Gift Cards

With Fetch, you earn points by submitting receipts after you shop. The points can then be redeemed for gift cards.

“I also love Fetch. Even though its points are not direct cash back, they are super easy to earn by uploading your receipts and you can redeem them for gift cards,” Baum says.

How it works: To use Fetch, download the mobile app and create an account. From there, you can connect your email, Amazon and Walmart accounts. You can also upload physical receipts from the last 14 calendar days. The app will scan your receipts and e-receipts and automatically apply points to your account. Once you’ve racked up enough points, you can redeem them for gift cards, sweepstakes entries or Fetch merchandise.

Fetch also has an Offers page that shows when points are available for certain purchases. These special promotions can help you earn points faster.

Fetch reviews:

— 4.8 average star rating after 4.7 million reviews in the App Store.

— 4.6 average star rating after 958K reviews in the Google Play Store.

3. PayPal Honey: Best Browser Extension for Discounts

The PayPal Honey browser extension and mobile app can help you get discounts when checking out online.

How it works: When you add the PayPal Honey extension to your browser, it can search for and test available coupon codes as you’re checking out to find you the best deals. It’ll also let you know if a purchase qualifies for PayPal Rewards points, which you can redeem for cash back. Additionally, the mobile app lets you track prices, get sale notifications and browse top reward rates.

Honey has consistently provided significant discounts on my purchases, ranging from electronics to clothing. Its reliable performance and convenience make it my top choice among coupon browser extensions and apps,” says Chris McGuire, a real estate investor and founder of Real Estate Exam Ninja.

Honey PayPal reviews:

— 4.8 average star rating after 168.9K ratings in the Chrome Web Store.

— 4.4 average star rating after 7.5K reviews in the App Store.

— 4.1 average star rating after 8.04K reviews in the Google Play Store.

4. RetailMeNot: Best For Cash Back on Full Purchase Amounts

RetailMeNot specializes in providing cash back on full purchase amounts at more than 1,200 retailers.

How it works: RetailMeNot’s website, mobile app and browser extension all help you earn cash back and find discounts when shopping with retailers. Through the website and app, you can browse cash back offers and promos from many retailers, or search for a specific retailer to see if savings are available. Once you find an offer you want to use, click on it to activate it and then go to the retailer’s website to shop.

After you checkout, the retailer notifies RetailMeNot and you receive your cash back. You can then transfer your earnings to Venmo or PayPal. A big perk of RetailMeNot’s cash back offers is that you can stack them with promo codes and free shipping deals. Further, the DealFinder browser extension automatically applies the best cash back and promo codes when you’re checking out online.

RetailMeNot reviews:

— 4.8 average star rating after 526.4K reviews in the App Store.

— 4.7 average star rating after 236K reviews in the Google Play Store.

5. Groupon: Best For Discounts on Local Services and Attractions

Groupon can help you save up to 70% on services and activities in your local area.

How it works: You can browse the Groupon website or mobile app to find exclusive Groupon deals from businesses in your local area. You’ll often find deals on local attractions and services, something other apps don’t offer. For example, once you log in and share your location, you may find a discount on a local amusement park, beauty bar or car repair shop. To get a deal, click on it, hit the buy button and make the payment.

Reviews:

— 4.8 average star rating after 462K reviews in the App Store.

— 4.5 average star rating after 1.69 million reviews in the Google Play Store.

6. Flipp: Best For Discounts on Local Products

Flipp helps you find savings and deals on products from popular retailers near you.

How it works: With Flipp, you visit the company’s website or mobile app and enter your ZIP code. It then presents you with weekly product ads from stores in your local area. If you find a deal you want, you can click it and Flipp will help you find the product in the store nearest you.

Reviews:

— 4.8 average star rating after 370.8K reviews in the App Store.

— 4.7 average star rating after 310K reviews in the Google Play Store.

7. Capital One Shopping: Best For Amazon Shoppers

Capital One Shopping’s browser extension and mobile app provide automatic coupons, rewards, price drop alerts and Amazon price comparisons.

How it works: Like most coupon browser extensions, Capital One Shopping works in the background as you shop. It helps you find the best available promo codes and notifies you when Capital One Shopping Rewards are available. It also goes a step further by providing price drop alerts and helping you find the best deals on Amazon. When you select a product on Amazon, it provides you with the lowest-priced matches within 15 seconds.

“I’ve been using Capital One Shopping and it’s been a game-changer, particularly for recurring pet supplies. Over the past six months, it’s netted me about $150 in savings. I love it for its ease of use and the way it seamlessly finds the best deal without the extra legwork on my end. It’s like having a personal shopping assistant in your browser,” says Mollie Newton, a veterinarian and the founder of PetMeTwice.com.

Reviews:

— 4.8 average star rating after 256.3K reviews in the App Store.

— 4.8 average star rating after 24.2K reviews in the Google Play Store.

8. Krazy Coupon Lady: Best For Finding Individual Products on Sale

Krazy Coupon Lady helps you find specific items that are on sale from a wide range of stores.

How it works: Krazy Coupon Lady is like that one person in your life who always knows about all the best deals. Whether you check the website or the mobile app, you can find an extensive collection of items currently on sale. If you find a deal you can’t pass up, click on it to find out how to get it. It may be available in-store, online or both.

Reviews:

— 4.9 average star rating after 131.8K reviews in the App Store.

— 4.8 average star rating after 48.4K reviews in the Google Play Store.

