7 Best Natural Gas Stocks and Funds to Buy

The price for electricity generated by solar and wind farms has become more competitive over the years, and green hydrogen offers promise for industrial sectors with hard-to-abate carbon emissions. Still, natural gas continues to have a large role to play in the energy transition away from coal.

For investors who want to get exposure to this bridge fuel, there are plenty of companies out there that continue to extract natural gas from the ground, transporting it from wellheads to utilities that make electricity out of it or to homes that use it for heat.

“Data centers and the rise of EVs are making our nation hungry for energy sources that can meet today’s demands,” says Allan Schurr, chief commercial officer at microgrid company Enchanted Rock. “This is a problem, as solar and wind are not enough and traditional generation sources, like coal, are being shut down. This is why we need to turn to dispatchable energy sources, including microgrids fueled by renewable natural gas. This is the future of our nation’s energy system and is what will keep our lights on.”

With that backdrop in mind, here are five stocks for investing in natural gas, followed by an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that provides a diversified approach as well as a natural gas commodity fund:

Natural Gas Stock/Fund Forward

Yield YTD return

as of Nov. 3 Plains All American Pipeline LP (ticker: PAA) 6.8% 45.4% Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) 1% 16.7% Energy Transfer LP (ET) 9.2% 26.6% Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN) 5% -13.6% Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) 6.7% -0.4% iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO) 3.1% 7.8% United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG) 0% -48.5%

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)

This energy infrastructure company owns pipelines, transportation, terminaling, storage and gathering assets for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin, a fossil fuel-producing area in Texas and New Mexico that is expected to expand.

The company is structured as a master limited partnership, or MLP, and makes quarterly distributions of available cash to unit holders.

“Plains All American Pipeline LP boasts a robust financial position, with an impressive EBITDA of $3 billion and a market capitalization of approximately $10 billion, resulting in what looks like a favorable market-cap-to-EBITDA ratio of slightly over 3 to 1,” says Jay Young, CEO at oil and gas operator King Operating Corp. “With what I believe is a solid performance, coupled with its appealing dividend positions, the stock is a compelling choice for investors.”

PAA stock has a forward dividend yield of 6.8%.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)

Natural gas prices in Europe and Asia are substantially higher than they are in the U.S., which is the biggest natural gas-producing country in the world.

To transport natural gas to global markets from the U.S., the gas needs to be cooled into a liquid to create liquefied natural gas, or LNG.

Cheniere Energy — which operates LNG terminals and liquefaction projects — is the biggest U.S. exporter of LNG. The company has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, with facilities in Louisiana and Texas, and it says it is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities. LNG stock also happens to have a 1% forward dividend yield.

“LNG is critical to ensuring global energy security,” says Rob Thummel, managing director and portfolio manager at TortoiseEcofin. “Cheniere is generating free cash flow today as well as expanding its asset base to export more LNG tomorrow.”

Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Pipeline companies like Energy Transfer are crucial links in getting oil and natural gas from the field to refiners.

This midstream energy company focuses on transporting, storing and terminaling natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products and liquid natural gas. It has roughly 125,000 miles of energy infrastructure in the U.S.

On Nov. 1, the company reported third-quarter results and said natural gas liquids transportation, fractionation and exports all hit records for the company. Meanwhile, natural gas transportation volumes were up.

Thummel points to ET’s high dividend yield of 9.2%, and he notes that the company benefits from rising U.S. export volumes.

Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN)

This distribution company provides natural gas service to about 2.5 million people in Oregon and Washington and owns natural gas storage capacity in Oregon. It also provides water distribution and wastewater services in the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Arizona.

Thomas Brock, a chartered financial analyst and expert financial reviewer for Annuity.org, says Northwest Natural is solidly managed. The company, which is trading near its 52-week low, is also undervalued, he says.

“Throughout 2023, its price has been beaten down by an industrywide decline in sales, but the latest forecasts indicate the company’s growth trajectory is improving,” Brock says.

NWN stock also has a forward dividend yield of 5%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)

This company runs major natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and LNG regasification, liquefaction and storage facilities.

Kinder Morgan owns an interest in or operates more than 80,000 miles of pipelines, 140 terminals and 700 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity. It is also involved in renewable natural gas, with about 3.8 billion cubic feet of generation capacity per year and 3.1 billion more in development.

In October, KMI said it expects natural gas demand to grow by more than 20% through 2028 on the back of growing liquefied natural gas exports, exports to Mexico and power generation.

KMI stock has a forward dividend yield of 6.7%.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO)

Companies that produce natural gas are also often involved in extracting oil from the ground. So it’s no surprise that this ETF includes companies that do both.

While it’s not a pure natural gas play, it does give exposure to the commodity while also offering a broad array of companies under one ticker symbol.

Because the international oil market is different from the natural gas market, having oil production in the mix can offer a cushion to volatile natural gas prices.

Broadly, ETFs help reduce the risk of picking single stocks because they spread out the risk of bad management decisions or projects running over budget or not coming through at all.

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG)

This is a different type of fund. It doesn’t hold a basket of equities under a single ticker symbol but rather tracks natural gas price movements based on benchmark Henry Hub futures.

Henry Hub is a natural gas pipeline network in Louisiana that serves as a distribution hub for major natural gas markets. Prices there are considered the benchmark for the U.S. natural gas market.

Investing directly in natural gas as a commodity means you’re not making bets on production company management teams or other company-specific factors. But commodities prices are notoriously volatile.

For example, Henry Hub natural gas prices have fallen over the past year because of mild temperatures, record production and higher-than-average inventories. The fund has dropped 48.5% year to date.

“Natural gas prices are dependent on the severity of the winter,” Thummel says. “A normal winter will likely keep U.S. natural gas prices hovering around $3 per thousand cubic feet. A warmer than normal winter will result in U.S. natural gas prices falling into the $2’s, as inventories are already high to start the winter.”

