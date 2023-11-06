6 Workplace Trends to Be Thankful for This Year

Work can be a slog whether you’re an employee or a manager. Despite that, American workers can feel thankful for…

Work can be a slog whether you're an employee or a manager. Despite that, American workers can feel thankful for these workplace trends this year.

In some cases, these trends gave employees more power in the workplace. In other cases, they encouraged workers to prioritize self-care and deprioritize work. For managers, they were more of a mixed bag, but there were some highlights in 2023.

Here are six workplace trends you can feel thankful for this year.

Career Cushioning

When employees create Plan B career opportunities in case they become unemployed, it’s called career cushioning. This year saw an escalation of this trend as layoffs at major companies, particularly large tech firms, continued to make headlines.

Employees who engaged in this trend were better prepared to weather a potential layoff.

Research from Robert Walters Austin in 2023 showed that low job satisfaction, feeling insecure in a job role, internal changes in a business and turbulence in the economy made career cushioning a trend that helped professionals stay better prepared for a job loss.

Loud Quitting

Many workers found their voice this year and used it to be more vocal in leaving organizations they disliked.

Loud quitting means that an employee doesn’t go out quietly but instead makes a noisy, often dramatic departure when deciding to vacate their position. Common exit strategies of loud quitters include venting about disappointments, disagreements and dissatisfactions with everything from their boss and position to their company and colleagues.

While managers may fear loud quitting due to the possibility that it involves a disgruntled employee making a scene on their way out the door, employees may feel empowered, at least temporarily, by loud quitting.

Bare Minimum Mondays

A trend toward prioritizing self-care also surfaced this year in the form of Bare Minimum Mondays. By putting themselves ahead of minor work tasks and sometimes even major ones, employees gained an upper hand in taking the stress out of the start of their workweek, often with spillover effects that improved the rest of the week.

Employers can benefit from Bare Minimum Mondays if these lighter days help their staff feel more balanced and productive the rest of the week, easing the possibility of burnout.

Quiet Hiring

Quiet hiring occurs when an employee takes on new responsibilities, or even a new role, in their current company due to the organization’s need.

Close to two-thirds of workers saw quiet hiring as beneficial to their careers, according to a Monster poll conducted in 2023. Quite hiring gives workers a chance to learn new skills and assume a new role, according to the poll. Employers benefited from their quiet hires as well, filling positional gaps with in-house talent or contractors.

Quiet Quitting

Employees also gained a temporary upper hand over difficult work situations by doing less instead of going above and beyond.

Quiet quitting empowered workers this year to prioritize work-life balance and avoid the unhealthy practice of overwork. By allowing professionals to take a step back from overinvesting emotionally at work, quiet quitters potentially preserve their energy for other things they care about. But this trend can backfire if your “mental checkout” is too noticeable and gets you fired.

Boomerang Employees

Boomeranging simply means returning to a former employer after you’ve left the company. Rehiring boomerang workers benefits employers by bringing back talent and skillsets they thought they’d lost. But boomerang employees can benefit from this practice as well in certain circumstances, as long as they aren’t returning to a toxic workplace, boss or colleagues.

If you realize that a job or company was a good fit after all, then having a foot in the door through your prior connections can be a good way to continue your career trajectory without starting from scratch. Returning to the nest of a familiar workplace culture and co-workers you missed can be something for which you feel thankful.

It was a tough year as the workplace continued to evolve. But these seven trends gave workers more power and outlets to serve themselves better throughout the challenges.

