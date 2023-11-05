5N Plus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — 5N Plus Inc. (FPLSF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.5 million in its third…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — 5N Plus Inc. (FPLSF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The specialty metal and chemical products maker posted revenue of $62.9 million in the period.

