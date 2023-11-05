5 ETFs to Hedge Against a Stock Market Crash

The last time the stock market truly crashed was in March 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. During…

The last time the stock market truly crashed was in March 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, equities sold off sharply, leading to a rapid and unanticipated drop in notable stock market indexes such as the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell 2000.

Today investors are on edge anticipating the next crash. A host of factors, including high inflation, rising rates and stocks dipping into bear market territory, have contributed to a strong risk-off attitude.

Investors interested in hedging their portfolios can use a variety of instruments to do so, such as put options, VIX futures and Treasurys. These assets generally have a low-to-negative correlation with stocks and volatility, making them possible diversifiers in trying times. We rounded up a list of five exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, that are built with these features and a degree of crash protection in mind.

Before diving in, however, it’s important to note that these ETFs involve a lot of moving parts and many use leverage, which amplifies returns but also risk. Many are designed to be used on a short-term basis and not for long-term holding, says Mark R. Horn, a certified financial planner at Investment Initiatives LLC in West Bloomfield, Michigan. “Always consult with your financial advisor to make sure they fit into your overall financial plan,” he says.

With that in mind, here are five ETFs to help you hedge against a stock market crash:

ETF Expense ratio ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (ticker: SQQQ) 0.95% ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) 0.88% AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE) 4.29% Toews Agility Managed Risk ETF (MRSK) 0.97% AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (OCTT) 0.74%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

The large-cap growth stocks of the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 have had a slow climb out of the trough they fell into in 2022, when the index fell almost 33% by year’s end.

Investors looking to hedge against a potential crash in the Nasdaq-100 can buy SQQQ, which offers daily three-times leveraged inverse performance. The key word here is “daily.” Due to how compounding works, holding SQQQ for longer periods of time may result in unpredictable returns. So, holding SQQQ long term is not recommended as the ETF suffers from significant volatility decay, causing its share price to lose value if held for too long.

“Trading north of 100 million shares a day, this ETF offers plenty of liquidity, but comes with a hefty 0.95% expense ratio,” Horn says. “One might use this ETF to hedge a position in the widely used ETF QQQ,” which tracks the Nasdaq-100 index.

ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH)

Another ProShares ETF Horn suggests considering is SH, which aims to provide the inverse of the S&P 500’s daily results. Since the S&P 500 comprises large-cap U.S. stocks, SH is “a potentially attractive option for investors looking to hedge against a downturn in this sector of the U.S. economy,” Horn says.

Like SQQQ, SH is liquid with nearly 24 million shares trading hands each day on average. Also like SQQQ, it’s a bit pricey with a 0.88% expense ratio.

That said, it could still be a good option to hedge “investments you may have in the popular ETFs SPY or VOO, which track the S&P 500 index,” Horn says.

AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE)

“An important attribute for a hedging strategy is for it to provide positive returns in a negative environment,” says Noah Hamman, founder and CEO of AdvisorShares. “The key is looking for a non-correlating investment.”

Investors often pair stocks with bonds or gold for this reason, but in the worst of times, all three of these assets can fall together.

“The only consistent way to seek positive returns in a bad stock market is by shorting equities,” Hamman says.

There are two ways to employ this strategy, he says: One is to use an inverse ETF, which short the “good” stocks along with the “bad” ones, like the funds listed above. The other strategy is an active short ETF, which shorts only the worst stocks. This latter method is used by HDGE.

The fund uses forensic accounting to identify companies with deteriorating earnings or aggressive accounting practices that may be indicative of management attempting to hide bad news. The fund managers also keep an eye out for earnings-driven events that could lead to a decline in the stock price, such as lower earnings expectations.

This level of active management doesn’t come cheap. HDGE has a 4.29% expense ratio. It has also underperformed the S&P 500 on average since its inception in 2011, but this may be turning around. While the S&P 500 lost 3.3% in the third quarter, HDGE gained 3.6%.

Toews Agility Managed Risk ETF (MRSK)

An investor’s dream is to participate in all of the stock market’s gains but none of the losses. While this is generally impossible, some ETFs attempt to mitigate the downside without sacrificing too much of the upside.

MRSK is one such ETF. It gives investors full exposure to the S&P 500 while simultaneously deploying “a defensive hedge with two-year equity index put options to cap potential losses from downturn moves, rolling them dynamically for consistent risk management,” says Phillip Toews, CEO of Toews Asset Management.

The fund holds S&P 500 futures contracts, ETFs and/or individual stocks in the index. It then buys put options against these same positions, which gives the managers the right to sell the positions at a predetermined price. This limits the downside risk since the managers can always sell the holdings in the put contracts for at least the price listed in the option contract. It also sells options contracts to generate extra income from the premium prices.

“The attempted result is to track the S&P 500 with less down-market participation,” Toews says.

The price for this management is 0.97%. Investors should also take care when investing in this fund as it is thinly traded, with only about 46,000 shares trading hands per day on average.

AllianzIM US Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (OCTT)

Another way to help protect a portfolio against a stock market crash is by using buffered ETFs.

“Buffered ETFs execute a hedging strategy that allows investors to participate in the upside of the market, to a cap, while offering a level of protection from downside losses,” says Charles Champagne, head of ETF Strategy at AllianzIM, which has a suite of buffered ETFs.

AllianzIM buffered ETFs come in two flavors: ETFs with 10% buffer, which shield you from the first 10% of a decline in a given index over a given outcome period, and ETFs with a 20% buffer, which shield you from the first 20% of a decline over a given outcome period. The outcome period is the 12 months from the month indicated in the ETF name. For example, the current outcome period for OCTT is from Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024.

OCTT has a 10% buffer against the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which means if the S&P 500 falls 10% or less, the ETF should experience no loss. If the S&P 500 falls by more than 10%, the ETF should decline by only the amount above the 10% buffer. For example, OCTT may decline 5% if the S&P 500 drops 15%.

The downside to downside protection is that these ETFs also apply caps on your potential positive return. OCTT’s cap is about 19%, meaning you won’t gain more than about 19% during the current outcome period, even if the S&P 500 has higher returns.

The other element to be aware of with these ETFs is that they tend to be thinly traded. Only about 8,800 shares of OCTT trade hands each day on average, which could make it hard to get out of the ETF once you’ve purchased shares.

There are AllianzIM buffered ETFs for every month of the year in both 10% and 20% flavors, plus two six month buffered ETFs, AllianzIM U.S. Large-Cap 6M Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (SIXJ) and AllianzIM U.S. Large-Cap 6M Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (SIXO).

Update 11/28/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.