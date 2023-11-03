Live Radio
3D Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 7:17 PM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rock Hill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $123.8 million in the period.

