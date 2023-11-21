35 Colleges With the Highest SAT Scores

SAT scores can be important in college admissions decisions.
More colleges are placing less emphasis on SAT scores, instead focusing on other factors in the admissions process such as GPA, course rigor, extracurricular activities, essay prompts and letters of recommendation. Despite the rise in test-optional and test-blind policies, many admissions experts suggest students still take the SAT if the school accepts scores — unless there are financial or logistical barriers — as it can be a positive addition to their application. While the average SAT score for the class of 2022 was 1050, per the College Board, applicants admitted to schools on this list earned much higher marks. Among data reported by colleges to U.S. News in an annual survey, the following 35 schools boasted the highest combined average SAT reading and math scores for fall 2022 entrants. (Shown here from lowest to highest score.) Test policies are subject to change, so applicants should refer to a school’s website for updated admission requirements.
Middlebury College (VT)
Average SAT score: 1467
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 11 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Learn more about Middlebury College.
Washington and Lee University (VA)
Average SAT score: 1470
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 21 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Learn more about Washington and Lee University.
Wellesley College (MA)
Average SAT score: 1475
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 4 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Learn more about Wellesley College.
Carleton College (MN)
Average SAT score: 1477
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 9 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Learn more about Carleton College.
Hamilton College (NY)
Average SAT score: 1477
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 16 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Learn more about Hamilton College.
Vassar College (NY)
Average SAT score: 1477
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 16 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Learn more about Vassar College.
Boston College (MA)
Average SAT score: 1481
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 39, National Universities
Learn more about Boston College.
Colby College (ME)
Average SAT score: 1485
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 25 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Learn more about Colby College.
Wesleyan University (CT)
Average SAT score: 1485
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 11 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Learn more about Wesleyan University.
Northeastern University (MA)
Average SAT score: 1487
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 53 (tie), National Universities
Learn more about Northeastern University.
Claremont McKenna College (CA)
Average SAT score: 1490
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 11 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Learn more about Claremont McKenna College.
University of Southern California
Average SAT score: 1490
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 28 (tie), National Universities
Learn more about the University of Southern California.
Tufts University (MA)
Average SAT score: 1494
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 40 (tie), National Universities
Learn more about Tufts University.
Swarthmore College (PA)
Average SAT score: 1495
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 4 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Learn more about Swarthmore College.
Haverford College (PA)
Average SAT score: 1500
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 21 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Learn more about Haverford College.
Amherst College (MA)
Average SAT score: 1503
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 2, National Liberal Arts Colleges
Learn more about Amherst College.
New York University
Average SAT score: 1504
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 35 (tie), National Universities
Learn more about New York University.
Barnard College (NY)
Average SAT score: 1505
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 11 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Learn more about Barnard College.
Cornell University (NY)
Average SAT score: 1505
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 12 (tie), National Universities
Learn more about Cornell University.
Pomona College (CA)
Average SAT score: 1506
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 4 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Learn more about Pomona College.
Harvey Mudd College (CA)
Average SAT score: 1510
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 16 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Learn more about Harvey Mudd College.
Williams College (MA)
Average SAT score: 1513
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 1, National Liberal Arts Colleges
Learn more about Williams College.
Northwestern University (IL)
Average SAT score: 1514
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 9 (tie), National Universities
Learn more about Northwestern University.
Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering (MA)
Average SAT score: 1515
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: Unranked in Engineering & Technology Schools
Learn more about Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering.
Brown University (RI)
Average SAT score: 1517
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 9 (tie), National Universities
Learn more about Brown University.
Harvard University (MA)
Average SAT score: 1520
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 3 (tie), National Universities
Learn more about Harvard University.
Carnegie Mellon University (PA)
Average SAT score: 1521
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 24 (tie), National Universities
Learn more about Carnegie Mellon University.
Yale University (CT)
Average SAT score: 1524
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 5, National Universities
Learn more about Yale University.
Princeton University (NJ)
Average SAT score: 1526
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 1, National Universities
Learn more about Princeton University.
Stanford University (CA)
Average SAT score: 1527
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 3 (tie), National Universities
Learn more about Stanford University.
University of Pennsylvania
Average SAT score: 1527
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 6, National Universities
Learn more about the University of Pennsylvania.
Washington University in St. Louis (MO)
Average SAT score: 1527
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 24 (tie), National Universities
Learn more about Washington University in St. Louis.
Dartmouth College (NH)
Average SAT score: 1528
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 18 (tie), National Universities
Learn more about Dartmouth College.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Average SAT score: 1543
Testing policy: Required
U.S. News rank: 2, National Universities
Learn more about Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
University of Chicago (IL)
Average SAT score: 1545
Testing policy: Test-optional
U.S. News rank: 12 (tie), National Universities
Learn more about the University of Chicago.
Find the best college for you.
Get more information about how to choose a college, and check out the complete rankings of the Best Colleges to find the school that’s best for you. Sign up for U.S. News College Compass to access score breakdowns and averages at all U.S. News-ranked schools. For more advice and information on how to select a college, connect with U.S. News Education on X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook.
Schools with highest SAT scores for admitted students
— University of Chicago
— Massachusetts Institute of Technology
— Dartmouth College
— Stanford University
— University of Pennsylvania
— Washington University in St. Louis
— Princeton University
— Yale University
— Carnegie Mellon University
— Harvard University
— Brown University
— Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering
— Northwestern University
— Williams College
— Harvey Mudd College
— Pomona College
— Barnard College
— Cornell University
— New York University
— Amherst College
— Haverford College
— Swarthmore College
— Tufts University
— Claremont McKenna College
— University of Southern California
— Northeastern University
— Colby College
— Wesleyan University
— Boston College
— Carleton College
— Hamilton College
— Vassar College
— Wellesley College
— Washington and Lee University
— Middlebury College
More from U.S. News
How Important Are SAT, ACT Scores in College Admissions?
The SAT is Changing: Here’s What to Know
When and How to Cancel Your SAT, ACT Scores
35 Colleges With the Highest SAT Scores originally appeared on usnews.com
Update 11/22/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.