35 Colleges With the Highest SAT Scores

More colleges are placing less emphasis on SAT scores, instead focusing on other factors in the admissions process such as GPA, course rigor, extracurricular activities, essay prompts and letters of recommendation. Despite the rise in test-optional and test-blind policies, many admissions experts suggest students still take the SAT if the school accepts scores — unless there are financial or logistical barriers — as it can be a positive addition to their application. While the average SAT score for the class of 2022 was 1050, per the College Board, applicants admitted to schools on this list earned much higher marks. Among data reported by colleges to U.S. News in an annual survey, the following 35 schools boasted the highest combined average SAT reading and math scores for fall 2022 entrants. (Shown here from lowest to highest score.) Test policies are subject to change, so applicants should refer to a school’s website for updated admission requirements.

Middlebury College (VT)

Average SAT score: 1467

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 11 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Washington and Lee University (VA)

Average SAT score: 1470

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 21 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Wellesley College (MA)

Average SAT score: 1475

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 4 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Carleton College (MN)

Average SAT score: 1477

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 9 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Hamilton College (NY)

Average SAT score: 1477

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 16 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Vassar College (NY)

Average SAT score: 1477

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 16 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Boston College (MA)

Average SAT score: 1481

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 39, National Universities

Colby College (ME)

Average SAT score: 1485

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 25 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Wesleyan University (CT)

Average SAT score: 1485

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 11 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Northeastern University (MA)

Average SAT score: 1487

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 53 (tie), National Universities

Claremont McKenna College (CA)

Average SAT score: 1490

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 11 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

University of Southern California

Average SAT score: 1490

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 28 (tie), National Universities

Tufts University (MA)

Average SAT score: 1494

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 40 (tie), National Universities

Swarthmore College (PA)

Average SAT score: 1495

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 4 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Haverford College (PA)

Average SAT score: 1500

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 21 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Amherst College (MA)

Average SAT score: 1503

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 2, National Liberal Arts Colleges

New York University

Average SAT score: 1504

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 35 (tie), National Universities

Barnard College (NY)

Average SAT score: 1505

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 11 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Cornell University (NY)

Average SAT score: 1505

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 12 (tie), National Universities

Pomona College (CA)

Average SAT score: 1506

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 4 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Harvey Mudd College (CA)

Average SAT score: 1510

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 16 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Williams College (MA)

Average SAT score: 1513

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 1, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Northwestern University (IL)

Average SAT score: 1514

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 9 (tie), National Universities

Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering (MA)

Average SAT score: 1515

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: Unranked in Engineering & Technology Schools

Brown University (RI)

Average SAT score: 1517

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 9 (tie), National Universities

Harvard University (MA)

Average SAT score: 1520

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 3 (tie), National Universities

Carnegie Mellon University (PA)

Average SAT score: 1521

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 24 (tie), National Universities

Yale University (CT)

Average SAT score: 1524

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 5, National Universities

Princeton University (NJ)

Average SAT score: 1526

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 1, National Universities

Stanford University (CA)

Average SAT score: 1527

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 3 (tie), National Universities

University of Pennsylvania

Average SAT score: 1527

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 6, National Universities

Washington University in St. Louis (MO)

Average SAT score: 1527

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 24 (tie), National Universities

Dartmouth College (NH)

Average SAT score: 1528

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 18 (tie), National Universities

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Average SAT score: 1543

Testing policy: Required

U.S. News rank: 2, National Universities

University of Chicago (IL)

Average SAT score: 1545

Testing policy: Test-optional

U.S. News rank: 12 (tie), National Universities

