3 shot in van leaving Maryland funeral, police searching for suspect

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Three people were shot Friday while their van was leaving a Maryland funeral, police said as…

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Three people were shot Friday while their van was leaving a Maryland funeral, police said as they searched for possible suspects.

None of the injuries was considered life-threatening, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement on social media.

Footage from news outlets showed bullet holes in a black van near National Harmony Memorial Park cemetery in Landover, a suburb of Washington.

“This is a time when people are already grieving, already sad about losing a loved one,” Maj. Chad Schmick said at a brief news conference Friday afternoon.

He said a suspect or suspects were “brazen enough to shoot at this procession” while the van was turning left out of the cemetery. First responders had a difficult time getting into the van to render aid to the victims, and one officer was injured in the process, Schmick said.

He said the van, which officers believe was targeted, likely contained close family members of the deceased. The three victims — two women and a man — were hospitalized.

Schmick asked for tips and doorbell camera footage from members of the community. He said police aren’t certain whether the suspect was in a vehicle or on foot.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.