2U: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — LANHAM, Md. (AP) — 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Thursday reported a loss of $47.4 million in its third quarter.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, were 15 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The online education services provider posted revenue of $229.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226.3 million.

2U expects full-year revenue in the range of $965 million to $990 million.

