22nd Century: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) on Monday reported a loss of $72.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buffalo, New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.68. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 91 cents per share.

The plant biotechnology company posted revenue of $17.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.1 million.

