1stdibs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — 1stdibs.com Inc. (DIBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — 1stdibs.com Inc. (DIBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The upscale online retailer posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, 1stdibs said it expects revenue in the range of $19.7 million to $20.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIBS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.