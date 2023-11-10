10x Genomics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Thursday reported a loss of $93 million…

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents per share on a per-share basis.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The life science technology company posted revenue of $153.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150.1 million.

