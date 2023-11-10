15 Colleges With the Most Undergraduate Students

Often known for their booming athletic programs and lecture hall classes, public colleges and universities typically enroll more students than…

Often known for their booming athletic programs and lecture hall classes, public colleges and universities typically enroll more students than private institutions. In some cases, undergraduate enrollment exceeds the population of small cities in the U.S.

For example, according to U.S. News data for fall 2022, the number of undergraduate students at Florida International University in Miami, about 45,400, was nearly double the number of residents in neighboring Key West. Meanwhile, Texas A&M University‘s student body, about 57,500, shared a similar population to DeSoto, a Dallas suburb.

However, a large student body is not reserved just for public institutions. Among the 15 schools with the highest undergraduate enrollment, one is a private school: Liberty University in Virginia.

All but one of these 15 colleges are National Universities, institutions that are often research-oriented and offer bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. Miami Dade College in Florida is the only Regional University, another U.S. News category for schools that offer bachelor’s degrees, some master’s programs and limited doctoral-level options.

These 15 colleges enrolled an average of nearly 46,000 undergraduate students in fall 2022. Arizona State University enrolled the most of any school on the list, about 65,500.

But most institutions enroll far fewer. Across all 1,245 colleges that reported data to U.S. News in an annual survey, the average headcount was about 6,100.

Compared to the larger institutions, some campus communities are equivalent to the population of a small town or even neighborhood.

Thirty-eight colleges enrolled fewer than 500 undergraduates, with Dharma Realm Buddhist University in California totaling the lowest at 14, according to U.S. News data.

Below is a list of the 15 colleges that enrolled the most undergraduates in fall 2022. Several of the institutions on the list included enrollment from their other campuses due to their integrated institutional structure.

[CHART]

U.S. News surveyed more than 1,800 colleges and universities for our 2023 survey of undergraduate programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Colleges rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News produces lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data comes from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The undergraduate enrollment data above is correct as of Nov. 17, 2023.

Update 11/21/23: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.