ZoomInfo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $30.2 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $313.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $310.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, ZoomInfo expects its per-share earnings to range from 24 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $309 million to $312 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

ZoomInfo expects full-year earnings in the range of 99 cents to $1 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion.

