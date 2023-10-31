Zebra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15 million…

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15 million in its third quarter.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags posted revenue of $956 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $917.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Zebra expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.40 to $1.80.

