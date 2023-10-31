VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Home » Latest News » Yum China: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Yum China: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 5:15 PM

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $244 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The restaurant operator in China posted revenue of $2.91 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

