Xylem: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $152 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

Xylem expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.71 to $3.73 per share, with revenue expected to be $7.3 billion.

