Xcel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $656 million. The Minneapolis-based…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $656 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $3.66 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.02 billion.

Xcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.32 to $3.37 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XEL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.