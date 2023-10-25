Wyndham: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $103 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The hotel and resort chain posted revenue of $402 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $394.9 million.

Wyndham expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.94 to $4.08 per share.

