WSFS: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $74.2 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.23 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $323.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $255.3 million.

