Workiva: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Monday reported a loss of $56.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of $1.04. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The maker of software for managing regulatory filings posted revenue of $158.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Workiva expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $164 million to $165 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Workiva expects full-year results to range from a loss of 54 cents per share to a loss of 52 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $627 million to $628 million.

