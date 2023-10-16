Why Mentors Are Important for Premedical Students

Premedical students are at the beginning of a long, challenging path to a meaningful career in medicine. Along this journey,…

Premedical students are at the beginning of a long, challenging path to a meaningful career in medicine. Along this journey, the role of mentors becomes increasingly vital to career success.

It’s never too early to identify mentors, and it’s almost impossible to have too many. When you’re searching for potential advisers to partner with, consider building relationships with at least one member of each of the following groups.

Premed Advisers

Premedical advisers are experts in guiding students through the intricacies of preparing for and applying to medical school. They can provide helpful insight into prerequisites, MCAT preparation, extracurricular activities and the application process.

They’re a great resource to start with because they are easily accessible, and commonly known faculty or local doctors who may be open to mentoring undergraduate students. This is especially true for smaller colleges, or those with a historically robust premedical student population.

Academic Mentors

Academic mentors are professors or educators who can offer guidance on coursework, research opportunities, career prospects and — more broadly — intellectual growth. They can help premed students excel academically and develop critical thinking skills, and can provide an invaluable window into the different career prospects available to those with a terminal degree, especially if you are considering a career in academic medicine.

Physician Mentors

Practicing physicians can obviously provide invaluable insight into the daily life of a medical professional. They can share their experiences, offer advice on specialty selection and provide guidance on patient care and ethics.

You will likely find that these mentors provide the most valuable advice related to your medical career, and — provided they have the time — often find it meaningful to mentor a premed student. It is also important to understand that rates of physician burnout are extremely high, and premed students need to gain an understanding of the prevalence of burnout, anxiety and depression among doctors.

Medical Students and Near-Peer Mentors

Current medical students or recent graduates serve as near-peer mentors. They can offer advice on the specifics of the actual application process and MCAT preparation, and can share their personal experiences transitioning from premed to medical school. These mentors will frequently have the most directly applicable and up-to-date advice, having recently gone through the process themselves.

Finding the Right Mentor

Once you’ve identified the importance of mentorship and networking, not just for gaining admission to medical school but as a benefit throughout your career, here are some ways you can identify good mentors that fit well with you and your career plans.

Specialties and Expertise

Seek mentors whose knowledge aligns with your interests and goals in medicine. If you aspire to become a pediatrician, a mentor in that field can provide tailored guidance that an orthopedic surgeon may not provide. However, avoid pigeonholing yourself too early into a medical specialty, as your interests are bound to evolve as you gain more clinical experience.

Content Areas and Skills

Identify content areas or skills you wish to develop further. Are you interested in research, clinical skills, public health or community engagement? Connect with mentors who excel in these areas and join relevant clubs or organizations to network with experts.

Also, remember to use premed advisers or current medical students who are alumni from your undergraduate school to find folk who have served as effective mentors.

Mentor Attributes

Think about the attributes that will help you form a productive bond with a mentor. Look for mentors who are approachable, good communicators and willing to invest time in your development. A mentor who shares your values and aspirations can be particularly impactful.

However, a word to the wise: Some faculty/physicians may gain a reputation for being too busy or otherwise incapable of being an effective mentor to undergraduate students, but if they seem like a great fit for your personality or career interests, don’t write them off immediately. Try your luck, and you may find you have better chemistry with them than others have had.

Unique Aspects of Mentorship for Premed Students

Insider Knowledge

A doctor or medical student mentor can provide invaluable insights into the health care field. They can offer advice on patient care, the challenges of medical school and the realities of various medical specialties. Most importantly, they can provide you with opinions, experiences and information that you can’t find online or anywhere else.

Networking Opportunities

Mentors can connect you with their invaluable and often expansive professional network, opening doors to research opportunities, shadowing experiences and even letters of recommendation for medical school applications.

The importance of networking is significant in medicine and only increases as you progress through your career, particularly if you choose to remain in academic medicine. It is therefore never too early to begin building your own networking circle.

Building Confidence

It’s not talked about nearly enough, but proper personalized mentorship can significantly boost your confidence. Having someone believe in your potential and guide you through the long process can be incredibly motivating.

Mentors can help you set achievable goals and celebrate your successes along the way. Such a support network can be a valuable asset throughout the lows and the highs of a career in medicine.

Mentorship is not just a box to check on the path to medical school; it has the potential to form powerful and transformative relationships. Finding the right mentors and nurturing those connections can supplement your premedical journey and set the stage for a successful career in medicine.

Remember to seek out mentors who align with your unique goals and values, and don’t underestimate the valuable insights and opportunities they can provide.

