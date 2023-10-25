VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Whirlpool: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 4:17 PM

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $83 million.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.38 per share.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances posted revenue of $4.93 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.85 billion.

Whirlpool expects full-year earnings to be $16 per share, with revenue expected to be $19.4 billion.

