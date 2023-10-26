Weyerhaeuser: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $239 million. On a per-share…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $239 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 33 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

