Wex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $18.4 million.

The South Portland, Maine-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.77 per share.

The provider of fuel payment processing for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $651.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $641.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Wex expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.65 to $3.75.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $650 million to $660 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Wex expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.64 to $14.74 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion.

