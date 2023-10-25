Western Union: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $171 million. The Denver-based…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $171 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

Western Union expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.68 to $1.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.