Western Alliance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $216.6 million.

The Phoenix-based bank said it had earnings of $1.97 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $725.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $667.2 million.

