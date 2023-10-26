West Pharmaceutical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $161.3…

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $161.3 million.

The Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $747.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $746.9 million.

West Pharmaceutical expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.95 to $8 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion.

