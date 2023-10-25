WesBanco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $36.8 million.…

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $36.8 million.

The Wheeling, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The holding company for WesBanco Bank posted revenue of $214.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $149.8 million, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.3 million.

